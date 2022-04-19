Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

