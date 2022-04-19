Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $549,000 Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

