Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $553,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

