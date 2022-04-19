Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

