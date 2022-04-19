Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $557,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $445.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

