Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $559,000 Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adient were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

