Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $562,000 Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.