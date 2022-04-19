Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

