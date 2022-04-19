Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $590,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 416,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unum Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNM opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.