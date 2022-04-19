Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Calix were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 17.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALX opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

