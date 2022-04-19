Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $600,000 Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,490,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

