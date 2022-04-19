Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $607,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,595 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 513,462 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,235,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 461,118 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Under Armour by 1,865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 448,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Under Armour by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

