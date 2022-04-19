Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $613,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

