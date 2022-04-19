Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

