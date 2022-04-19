Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.11.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,190. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.