Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 53,397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 240,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 63.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of AM opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

