Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

