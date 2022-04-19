Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Manitowoc worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

