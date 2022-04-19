Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CureVac were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 2,264.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CureVac by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

