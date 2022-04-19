Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 129.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NARI opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $593,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,141 shares of company stock worth $13,192,343 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

