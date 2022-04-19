Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,088 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

