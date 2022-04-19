Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,088 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $153.28.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perficient Profile (Get Rating)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perficient (PRFT)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.