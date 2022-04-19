Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,297 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

