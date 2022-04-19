Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 784 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MUSA opened at $241.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $241.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

