Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $2,911,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

