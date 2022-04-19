Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.