Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

