Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

MTDR opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

