Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after buying an additional 587,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

