Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

