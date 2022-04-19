Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 403 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.74 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.77 and a 200 day moving average of $451.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.07.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.