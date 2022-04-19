Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 50,722 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BOX were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,180. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

