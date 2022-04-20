-$0.06 EPS Expected for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). 22nd Century Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

XXII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James lifted their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

