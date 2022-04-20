$0.33 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $196,944,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after buying an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

