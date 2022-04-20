11,361 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHT opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

