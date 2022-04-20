14,533 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $22,886,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $24,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

