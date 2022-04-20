17,542 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Thryv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 270,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 1,638.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Thryv by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 163,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $966.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,330,080 shares of company stock worth $68,169,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

