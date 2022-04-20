$180.21 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will post $180.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $771.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Power Integrations by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.