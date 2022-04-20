$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

