2,151 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.02 and a 200 day moving average of $279.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.