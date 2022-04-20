$218.44 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to report $218.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $223.15 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $979.63 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.01 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Criteo has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Criteo by 26.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

