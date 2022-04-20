26,432 Shares in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Hallmark Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

