28,183 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,183 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

MSFT opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

