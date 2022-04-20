$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

CCK opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 53.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

