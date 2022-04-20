781 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 781 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

