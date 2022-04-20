A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $512.48

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.48 ($6.67) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($7.10). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 541 ($7.04), with a volume of 214,793 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.55) to GBX 660 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 517 ($6.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.74) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.40 ($7.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 512.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £606.08 million and a P/E ratio of 21.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($25,862.30). Insiders have bought a total of 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893 over the last quarter.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

