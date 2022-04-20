Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.