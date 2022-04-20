AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$8.05. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 138,011 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$551.65 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

