Alerus Financial (ALRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALRS stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

