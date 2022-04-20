Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.