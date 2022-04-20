Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

